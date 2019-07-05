LPD responds to 80 firework-related calls on Thursday

Lincoln Police responded to 80 fireworks complains on Thursday during the Fourth of July holiday, and a total of 424 calls for service.

LPD said in a release 144 disturbance calls came in, 80 of which involved fireworks.

This number is a slight uptick from 2018 when 119 disturbances were called in and 65 firework complaints were fielded on the holiday.

In 2017, 49 fireworks complaints came in.

There was also a rise in the number of firework-related calls on July 3 this year.

LPD responded to 56 on Wednesday, as compared to 47 in 2018, and 48 in 2017.

