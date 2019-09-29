LPD responds to assaults at house party

Lincoln Police responded to several assaults at a house party around 12:54 a.m. on Sunday near 53rd and Walker Avenue.

The initial party had started off as a small gathering, however additional individuals continued to join. Eventually, the host of the party began to refuse entry to newcomers.

A group of 20 people, both male and female ranging from 17 to 22 years of age, attempted to gain access to the property. When the host denied access, the group attempted to enter from the back of the house.

The new group then assaulted the initial party goers, causing them to retreat back into the house. At some point, one the individuals with the new group pepper sprayed the initial party-goers.

Five victims suffered assault from being punched, struck, or hit with pepper spray. The investigation is still ongoing.