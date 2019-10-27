LPD responds to body found near Lumber Works Parking Garage

Lincoln Police responded to a report of a dead body near the Lumber Works Parking Garage on Sunday.

According to officials, a staff member of the Park & Go service reported a deceased male in his 20's on the sidewalk at around 9:30 a.m. at 700 N Street.

LPD is currently investigating the incident. No indicators of foul play have been noted.

The name of the individual has not been released as family is still being contacted. More information is expected to be released on Monday.