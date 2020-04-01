LPD responds to multiple calls regarding threatening scam

Lincoln Police are warning people of a new scam that features text messages with threatening images and the scammer asking for money.

LPD said on Tuesday officers responded to at least four calls involving attempts to extort money.

According to police, each threat involved the same scam, where the victim got a text message from an unknown number and would demand money.

The text message said if the victim didn’t pay the money, their family would end up murdered like victims of the “drug cartel”. Violent photos were also attached to the text message.

LPD said the photos were not stock photos.

No victim suffered a loss.