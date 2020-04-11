LPD responds to robbery at Antelope Park

Lincoln Police responded to a robbery at Antelope Park Friday night at around 9 p.m.

According to officials, a 15-year-old male was in the park when a blue SUV parked nearby. A person inside the blue SUV waved the teenager over to the car.

LPD said the teen approached the car, and was then thrown to the ground and assaulted by an unknown number of males. The unknown individuals wore dark colored hoodies.

According to LPD, the men stole a fanny pack, ear phones and a small amount of cash from the teenager. The teen sustained only minor injuries from the incident.

This incident is still under investigation.

