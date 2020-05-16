LPD responds to robbery at Roc's Stop and Shop

Lincoln Police responded to a robbery that occurred near 27th and South on Friday night. The incident took place at Roc'c Stop and Shop at around 11 p.m.

According to officials, a party was reported to be yelling and waving a silver handgun outside the shop. The individual then went inside, took a bottle of beer and left.

The individual was latter found at the 1400 block of North 30th Street at around 6 a.m. on Saturday. The individual was arrested for robbery, use of a firearm in a felony, criminal mischief and trespassing.