LPD responds to rollover crash at N. Cotner Boulevard and Baldwin Avenue.

Lincoln Police responded to a rollover crash near N. Cotner Boulevard and Baldwin Avenue on Sunday. The incident occurred at around 3:45 p.m.

A reporter on the scene said one car was on its side, though the drivers and any passengers were able to get out

According to a witness at the scene, the car lost control when it was turning north on Cotner. The car rolled multiple times before coming to a stop. Three people were in the car at that time. A back seat passenger was taken to the hospital.

This is an ongoing story, and will be updated as more information becomes available.