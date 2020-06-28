LPD responds to stabbing near S. 11th and G Street

Lincoln Police responded to a stabbing near the 800 block of S. 11th Street Saturday Night. The incident took place at around 7:30 p.m.

According to LPD, a 45-year-old male was stabbed at his apartment complex after an unknown man showed up at the residence and was asked to leave. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was described as a 6-foot tall, 30-year-old black male with short facial hair.

This incident is still under investigation.