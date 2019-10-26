LPD responds to two shooting-related incidents

Lincoln police were addressed by a man with several gunshot wounds while examining a crime scene on Friday.

Police found blood and spent casings at 20th and West Q at around 9:15 p.m.While processing the scene, a 37-year-old man showed up with three gunshot wounds. The man told officials that two men had attempted to rob him and shot him.

None of the injuries were believed to be life threatening. This case is currently under investigation. No arrested have been made.

-----

LPD responded to several gunshots near Portia and Knox Street at around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday. Police found several shots fired into an apartment at 3305 Portia St.

Several people were in the apartment at the time, though no one was hit. There are currently no suspects at this time. This case is currently under investigation.