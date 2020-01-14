LPD searching for suspects who fired multiple gunshots into the air

Lincoln Police are searching for two people who reportedly fired at least six gunshots into the air on Monday.

LPD said around 8:30 p.m., officers were sent to the area of the 1800 Block of Knox Street.

The caller said they saw two people in the area firing a gun into the air and then running away.

Officers located several 9mm casings in the area, and witnesses said that six or more shots were fired.

No damage or injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Lincoln Crimestoppers at 402-475-3600.

