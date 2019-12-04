LPD searching for two robbery suspects

Lincoln Police are searching for two robbery suspects from Tuesday night.

Police were called to the area of 8th and A Streets in southwest Lincoln just after 7p.m. The victim told police he had just arrived home from work when two men approached him and assaulted him. The suspects then left with some of the victim's person items.

Right now, it's unclear if the suspects were armed. Police are still investigating the incident. LPD says the victim refused medical treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to call police (402-441-6000) or crime stoppers (402-475-3600).