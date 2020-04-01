LPD seeing more fraud attempts as pandemic continues

The Lincoln Police Department reported it has seen an increase in the number of attempts to defraud people in the last six weeks, coinciding with the arrival of the coronavirus in our area.

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister today advised residents to be aware of this illegal activity and do what they can to prevent themselves from becoming victims.

“It’s unfortunate that in every disaster, unscrupulous individuals will use people’s fear or generosity to steal their money or identity,” Mayor Gaylor Baird. “These scams and fraud take many forms, and no one is immune. Earlier this week, my name was used in fraudulent emails sent to City employees asking them to purchase gift cards. We all must be aware, be careful and report any attempted fraud to officials.”

The public can report scams to the Nebraska Attorney General’s office by phone at 800-727-6432, by email at ago.consumer@nebraska.gov or online at protectthegoodlife.nebraska.gov.

Victims of frauds and scams can report them to LPD at 402-441-6000.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) also has information on frauds and scams at bbb.org/scamtracker.

Jim Hegarty, President and CEO of the Regional Better Business Bureau for Nebraska, South Dakota, Iowa and Kansas, is asking the public to report any suspicious activity over the next few months as residents begin to receive federal funds.

“The coronavirus has created a ‘perfect storm’ for scammers,” Hegarty said. “The BBB is warning that bad actors are coming out of the woodwork to exploit these circumstances to steal money and/or confidential information from consumers and businesses. Individuals, as well as businesses, are more likely to lose money to a scam when they are financially vulnerable, isolated from others, and spending more time online. As we encourage people to stay home to protect their health, it is more important than ever that individuals and businesses rely upon well established, trustworthy resources for information and advice.”

LPD and the BBB offer the following advice::

Hang up on robocalls.

Do not reveal personal or financial information on the phone or through email.

Scammers may disguise their phone numbers to make it appear that they are calling from a government agency or official when they are not. When the caller is impersonating a government agency (Police, Sheriff, Social Security, CDC, Medicare, the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Studies) tell them that you will call them back at the number you have for the agency they are representing

Government agencies will never ask for payment using gift cards for any reason. Be cautions when asked to wire money to anyone.

There is no vaccine or anti-viral treatment for COVID-19. Ignore online offers for vaccinations and home test kits. Scammers will set up fake websites to sell bogus products or treatments to take your money and personal information.

If you want to donate to an organization in our community, contact the agency directly. Don’t let anyone rush you into making a donation. You can research charities using websites like BBB Wise Giving Alliance at www.give.org.

Be cautious of investments scams from companies claiming to have products or services that will help stop COVID-19, especially claims that involve microcap stocks. For more information on investment scams, visit the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission website (below).

Avoid clicking links in unsolicited emails. If you receive an email from what appears to be your financial institution, do not use the links provided in emails. Use the business’s regular websites. Do not respond to email solicitations with any information.

Randy Jones, Director of Aging Partners also reminded older adults and their families that Medicare covers virtually all costs, including the lab test for COVID-19 and any medically necessary hospitalizations.

The following federal websites also include information on preventing scams and fraud:

Federal Trade Commission - consumer.ftc.gov

Securities and Exchange Commission - sec.gov

Department of Justice - justice.gov

Department of Homeland Security, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency -

us-cert.gov

More information on the City’s response to COVID-19 is available at covid19.lincoln.ne.gov.