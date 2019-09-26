LPD sees rise in smash and grab thefts

Lincoln Police are reminding people to be mindful of their belongings after an increase of smash and grab thefts from cars has been reported.

LPD said this type of theft is up 18 percent since this time last year.

The thefts typically occur when something of value is left in plain sight, police said, such as a purse, backpack, or wallet.

“We want to remind everyone to remove valuables from their car, lock the car, and take the key. When parking in areas such as trail heads, fitness centers, or places people commonly hide belongings under car seats, keep in mind a thief could be lurking nearby and watching where you hide your belongings,” LPD said in a release.

