LPD sees staggering drop in number of loud party calls over the last two decades

Long before Lincoln Police Captain Don Scheinost sat behind a desk at the Center Team station, he was on Lincoln's streets.

"As an officer, as a sergeant, (I've) responded to numerous loud party calls," Scheinost said.

Over the last 20 years, however, those calls are becoming less and less common.

In 2019, LPD got 274 loud party calls. Compared to 2004, when they got 1,881, which is around five per day. That's more than an 80 percent drop.

"If you had told me 20 years ago that we could have easily cut in half the number of loud parties we were going to, I would have been amazed," Scheinost said. "I would have wondered what we were doing differently."

Scheinost said there's no easy answer. It's more like a bunch of pieces of a puzzle.

The first piece of that puzzle is a revamped city ordinance that holds landlords accountable for their tenant's parties.

"We send letters to homeowners to let them know that we've had continued problems with that house, apartment, duplex whatever it might be, Scheinost said.

Second, he said downtown Lincoln has been reinvigorated over the last 15 years, making people more likely to go to bars instead of a house party.

Third, he thinks people may just be spending their time elsewhere and overall becoming more responsible.

"Society has come around to the idea that alcohol, driving, parties, upsetting neighbors is something we shouldn't be doing," he said.

Regardless of the reason for the drop, it's a good thing. Scheinost said now officers can dedicate their time to tackling other concerns, instead of responding to often the same parties repeatedly on the same night.