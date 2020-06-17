LPD working to ID woman who threw lit toilet paper during May 31 riots

Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department are working to identify a woman who broke windows during a riot on May 31.

LPD said video footage shows a woman breaking out windows and throwing lit toilet paper into the buildings along Lincoln Mall.

Investigators said it appears she was with another man who was seen on video breaking windows and throwing explosives into buildings.

If you have information, you can leave an anonymous tip with LPD officers.

If you would like to speak with an officer, please call Sergeant Vigil at (402) 441-7215.

Investigators are also hoping to collect video clips that people are willing to share.