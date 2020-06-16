LPD working to ID man who threw explosives in building during May 31 riots

Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department are working to identify a man who they believe threw explosive devices into a building during a riot in Lincoln on May 31.

Early in the morning on Sunday, May 31 during protests downtown, video was captured showing a man breaking out windows and throwing lit objects into the buildings along Lincoln Mall.

The Lincoln Police Department searched the buildings and found modified explosive devices.

After reviewing video footage, investigators are working to identify anyone who was assaulted or had property damaged by the small group who hurt or threatened demonstrators, damaged property and started fires.

If you have information, you can leave an anonymous tip with LPD officers.

If you would like to speak with an officer, please call Sergeant Vigil at (402) 441-7215.

Investigators are also hoping to collect video clips that people are willing to share.