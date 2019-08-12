LPD's Back to School Traffic Enforcement Project

As students, parents and teacher prepare for back to school, so does the Lincoln Police Department. In addition to normal school zone enforcement LPD will be conducting its "Back to School" Traffic Enforcement Project.

This allows the placement of additional officers each day, at and around the public and parochial schools in Lincoln for the purpose of traffic and pedestrian safety. The project is funded by a grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety.

Officers will be assigned to watch for all traffic violations, including speeding through school zones, vehicles driving past school bus warning devices and non-compliance with seat belt laws.

There will be a strict enforcement of the "25 MPH" flashing yellow school zones. Fines over $600 dollars could be levied for speeding violations through a school zone during the times of operation.

Drivers are cautioned to be aware of the flashing yellow lights and obey speed limits around the various elementary and middle schools.