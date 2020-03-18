LPS outlines pandemic procedure plan

One of the main questions for the parents of 42,000 students is still unanswered. Exactly how will remote education work? The district says more information is still coming.

LPS Superintendent Dr. Steve Joel says when it comes to remote education he wants to reiterate to parents that the process will not be perfect and asks them to be patient.

Right now school is out until further notice but with prom and graduation right around the corner parents and students are eager for some answers.

Like how is learning going to work, especially for those with no access?

"We've had a number of our service providers reach out and say they'll make things accessible," said Dr. Joel. "We're looking at doing lessons over cable television through LPS.org."

10/11 NOW asked Dr. Joel how remote learning works and if it is mandatory.

He paused for a second and said, "You know it is mandatory, yeah I'll say it's mandatory," said Dr. Joel. "I think we're going to put in the effort to develop it and stay connect with students and families."

Dr. Joel says the goal is to eventually bring students back and they'll be able to tell who has kept up with the lessons. He also says overall if you're a senior this year, it's bad timing. When it comes to prom, one LPS high school has already postponed theirs.

"I just can't see prom happening unless it is scheduled some time at the end of May," said Dr. Joel.

He has not yet made a decision about graduation and says a lot can happen in two months.

"We can look at doing it at a different time and you know we're going to be open to everything," said Dr. Joel. "We don't want our students, our seniors in particular to look at it like what a lost year this was."

Dr. Joel says if any families don't have internet access or any way to access the materials that will be coming out, he encourages them to reach out to Lincoln Public Schools to find a solution.