LPS & LPD investigating suspicious incident near Lincoln elementary

Lincoln Public Schools sent an email to parents about an incident in which several Lakeview Elementary students were approached by an adult in a white van on Monday. LPS is currently working with Lincoln Police in regards to the incident.

10/11 called LPD who said they are aware of the incident and investigating. However, the reports are not available and no arrests have been made.

The letter is as follows:

Lakeview families,

We want to make you aware of an incident reported to us that occurred off of school property after school today as it serves as an important reminder.

Students who were walking home together after school today ran back to the school and reported to staff that they were approached by an unknown adult in a white van. The children report that the adult told them to get into the van. The students did the right thing and ran back to the school to report it to a trusted adult. We immediately contacted Lincoln Police to investigate.

We are working with the Lincoln Police Department and continue to watch for any suspicious activity. If you have any information that might assist Lincoln Police in their investigation, please contact the Lincoln Police Department at (402)441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

We are glad the students are safe and that they did the right thing by telling a trusted adult immediately. We encourage all families to speak with their children about safety plans when walking to and from school, and about telling a trusted adult right away when something happens that makes them feel uncomfortable.

Please contact me if you have any questions.

Kellie Joy, Principal