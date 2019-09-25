LPS Foundation lends a helping hand to students and families in poverty

There are more than 42,000 students in the Lincoln Public Schools District. Out of those students, 46 percent are living at or below the poverty line, according the LPS Foundation, an organization lending a helping hand to families in need.

One in five kids in the LPS District lives in poverty (SOURCE: Kamri Sylve/KOLN).

Each year, more than 500 families in the LPS District are homeless. One of the ways the foundation is helping is through their Homeless Student Assistance Fund.

Right now, the foundation's funds are low and are almost gone. At the beginning of the school year, there's an increase in requests. As the balance of funds goes down, the need for help continues to go up. LPS Foundation president Wendy Van DeLaCastro tells 10/11 it's the support from the Lincoln community that can help, "What our community does is they wrap around those families so that they can have a little bit easier burden as they're trying to get those kids in school to get them towards that better future."

Wendy tells 10/11 she sees checks go out to families in need about four to five times a week. She says if more money was available, more money would be given out to families that need it the most.

The LPS Foundation has funds that help students with things ranging from health issues to scholarships. In 2018, over 8,000 dollars was given to students and their families through the Homeless Student Assistance Fund. The need from those families tends to rise as temperatures begin to drop.

As weather related incidents happen, more families are having to get up and move. The lack of affordable housing causes some families to struggle just to make ends meet. The Homeless Student Assistance Fund tries to help families during these difficult times. More requests from families are made during the spring and fall seasons, but they never stop. "Just because it's a beautiful day out today or the Huskers win does not necessarily mean our needs for children who are homeless change," says Wendy.

Contributions in the fund are needed all year long. Research has shown that children, especially those at risk, are most successful when they are provided with a safe and stable environment.

The LPS Foundation says there are more families than you may think that are just $250 away from homelessness. Issues at home like these can sometimes affect students and their ability to learn.

Things happen. A tire on the car could blow, or the air conditioner unit can go out. These are just some of the instances that can cause a family to fall behind on funds. That's why the LPS Foundation reaches out to help with these burdens.

Money in the Homeless Student Fund is provided by the community. Depending on a family's unique needs, small grants are given out. These are to help stabilize families and get them back on track. The Foundation says it's not just a free hand-out. Most families have adults that are working between one and three jobs to support their loved ones. Wendy says, "It's not like we're giving money to the same families. The problems are so chronic, and they're so widespread that we need to make sure those funds are available for all children who need the help."

The uncertain economy, scarce housing, and winter coming up all pose future problems for some families. It's why the Homeless Student Fund now needs more donations and is asking for the community's help.

Wendy tells me the need for help exceeds the foundation's ability to pay. She also says she would love to see close to 20, 000 dollars raised for the fund before snowfall.

Families in need of help from the Homeless Student Assistance Fund are encouraged to reach out to their child's school counselor or principal. If you would like to make a donation to the Homeless Student Assistance Fund, visit their website.