LPS High schoolers graduate from summer school

Dressed up in a Lincoln East graduation gown and taking pictures with his family, Buay Gatluak is ready for the next chapter.

Over 160 high schoolers graduated from summer school today.

"I'm a recent high school graduate and I'm very excited for my future," said Gatluak.

Gatluak said he didn't think he was going to make it.

"There was a point in time when I didn't know if anybody was supporting me," said Gatluak.

But in reality, Gatluak had an army behind him consisting of his family, tutors and teachers and his student advocate, Bill Bryant.

"It kind of takes the village to raise a child, so I try to view each student as if they are my child," said Bryant. "I'm just as excited for them today as if they were my own biological children."

Gatluak said Bryant believed in him when Gatluak did not even believe in himself. Said Gatluak:

"Mr. Bryant - he really came to my house and motivated me. He's one of the biggest motivators I've had."

Gatluak is one of more than 160 graduates from across Lincoln to graduate today. LPS offers classes for kids to meet graduation requirements or even work ahead. The summer school principal said this will propel students forward.

"I want every kid to, whatever it is they want to do, whatever their goals are, to be able to accomplish that," said Edwin Bonner, the Summer School Principal for LPS. "I know graduating high school is another big step in getting that done and meeting those goals that they have."

As far as Gatluak - he said he's looking forward to the next step. He will be attending Southeast Community College.

"I'm ready for the next chapter. I know that I'm not done with my education," said Gatluak. "I know I've got to keep going."