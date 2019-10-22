LPS School Board narrows bond options, eyes $288 million plan

Lincoln Public School board members met on on Tuesday to discuss the draft for a potential 2020 bond issue.

(Source: Abbie Petersen)

Board members unveiled an updated 10-year plan, which showed construction for a new high school in northwest Lincoln starting in as early as six months.

The updated plan includes over $288 million in needs including new schools and updates to others.

To pay for this, LPS needs a bond issue and it looks like the board is leaning towards the option that doesn't raise the tax levy.

The School Board seems close to choosing the "Model A" bond issue option from Oct. 7. The "Model A" decision, when initially proposed, would cost around $286 Million, with a 16.1 cent levy, 25-year authorization, and no tax increase.

Some schools, like Lincoln East, seem to be bursting at the seams. The Spartans, at 2,311 students, grew by 93 students this year.

"We have space needs all over the district and at all grade levels, and we have to take care of those needs," said Don Mayhew, LPS board member.

An updated 10-year plan for the potential 2020 bond issue includes two high schools.

These schools would have core facilities comparable with current schools and would be planned to accommodate 1,000 students, with the capacity for 2,000 students in the future.

New athletic facilities would be split between the high schools. A new football, track and baseball complex would be at the Northwest site, and a soccer and softball complex would be at the Southeast site.

In total, the two high schools would cost around $134 million.

According to the current plan, the new Northwest site would start construction around April 2020, with enrollment starting in Fall 2022. The Southeast site would start construction in April 2021, with enrollment starting in Fall 2023.

The plan also details a new elementary school in northeast Lincoln and updates to seven middles schools, including a $32.4 million indoor air quality upgrade at Park Middle School.

The Superintendent's Facilities Advisory Committee actually outlined about $464 million in needs in its report, meaning a bond issue of this amount would leave about $180 million in unmet needs.

"I think, while there has been discussion of increasing the levy a penny, I think that penny puts the other $190 million at risk," said Lanny Boswell, LPS board member.

Other board members still want to look at that penny, for even more improvements.

"We need to be driven by needs, not focus on that 16.1 cents. We have to focus on our needs," said Barbara Baier, LPS board member.

The Preliminary schedule would have the LPS School Board unveiling the plan in November, with a vote on moving the bond issue forward in December. Lincoln voters would vote on the issue in early 2020.