LPS: Time to register students for kindergarten

Lincoln Public Schools is accepting kindergarten registrations for the 2020-2021 school year.

The first deadline for families to register their child to guarantee they receive important school information is March 31, 2020, according to LPS.

Parents of children turning five years of age before July 31, 2020 can go to lps.org and click on the red “Enroll Your Student” button.

For children who turn five between August 1 and October 15, parents may request an assessment for their child to receive a waiver to attend school early. That information is also located on the kindergarten registration page.

Parents who do not have access to the online registration, or wish to register their child in person, should contact their attendance area elementary school as soon as possible. Questions about kindergarten registration should also be directed to the child's attendance area school.

For more information about kindergarten registration and assessment testing for incoming students, please go to https://home.lps.org/studentservices/kindergarten-registration-assessment/.