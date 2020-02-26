LPS addresses Coronavirus fears in letter to parents

As fears rise over the Cornavirus spreading into American communities, Lincoln Public Schools is addressing those fears in a letter to parents.

As of now, there are 14 confirmed cases in the United States (12 travel related, 2 person-to-person), and 57 cases among people repatriated to the United States (3 from Wuhan, 42 from the Diamond Princess Cruise Ship).

LETTER TO LPS PARENTS ON FEBRUARY 26

"The emergence of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in China and its spread to other parts of the world has generated a great deal of news and questions over the last few weeks.

At Lincoln Public Schools, we want to assure families that we are taking all the essential precautions and we have protocols in place to respond to any outbreak of communicable diseases within our schools.

We have been working closely with the Lincoln/Lancaster County Health Department as they monitor the situation and we will follow their instructions.

LPS has an Infection Control Committee that continuously monitors and works diligently year-round to make sure we are prepared. The Infection Control Committee includes community partners such as the County Health Department and local health care providers to monitor illness in the community and within the schools, helping us guide our coordinated response.

We will follow our protocols and continue to communicate with families by email and phone using our School Messenger system and on our LPS website if there are any changes or concerns.

We’d also like to take this opportunity to remind you it is still cold and flu season and we encourage everyone to continue to practice good hygiene and virus prevention practices. This includes:

- Maintain good hand hygiene by washing your hands often with soap and water, especially after coughing or sneezing.

- Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze using a tissue or your elbow.

- Stay home or keep your child home if there is a fever of at least 100 degrees. Your child must be fever free without the aid of medication for at least 24 hours before returning to school.

- Get your flu shot when possible.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact your health care provider or Lincoln/Lancaster County Health Department. You can also visit the Centers for Disease Control website more information about COVID-19.

Thank you for partnering with us to keep all of our students healthy. We will continue to keep you updated with any additional information as needed."

The letter was written by Wendy Rau, the district's Health Service Supervisor.