LPS adds three new Community Learning Centers

New this school year, kids at Randolph Elementary have a free, safe place to go after school. It is one of three schools that have added a Community Learning Center for 2019-2020.

Lincoln High School and Lincoln Northeast High School have also added CLC's.

"What we want to be is inclusive for the school, we want to support family and neighborhood programming, and we want to provide all the kinds of supports and services that help students to be successful," said Director Nola Derby-Bennett.

CLCs allow students the chance to play, learn, do homework and join clubs.

"It's things like Makerspace, fine arts, music," Derby-Bennett said. "It's all the curriculum areas, it's just more experiential for kids."

Community Learning Centers are made possible by a combination of federal and local dollars, but the initial investment comes from a 21st Century Community Learning Center Grant.

LPS received $182,700 in funding from that grant to make the three new CLC's possible.

"When we're adding new CLCs, that's the first set of funding that we look for is that 21st century community learning center funds, and then once we get those funds secured, we start to braid in other local and community dollars," Derby-Bennett said.

With the addition of the three new CLCs, the total of Lincoln Public Schools that have the centers is now 29. That's just over half of the district's 57 schools.

Right now, Community Learning Centers are in some of LPS's Title One schools.

"To be Title One, that the school has to be at 40% or higher free or reduced lunch population at that school," Derby-Bennett said.

There are still five Title One schools that do not have CLC's, but Derby-Bennett says the goal is to have them in those schools over the next few years, and then at some point have CLC's in all 57 schools.

