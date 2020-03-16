LPS announces expanded food distribution plans

Lincoln Public Schools has expanded its previously announced plans for distributing food to children.

There is an additional school site where children (ages 1-18) can pick up meals. Also, the child does NOT need to be an LPS student. LPS Nutrition Services will provide a sack lunch and breakfast for the next day to any child at any of the SEVEN locations listed below:

-Belmont Elementary School (3425 North 14th St.)

-Arnold Elementary School (5000 Mike Scholl Street)

-Hartley Elementary School (730 North 33rd St.)

-(NEW) Calvert Elementary School (3709 S. 46th St.)

-Park Middle School (855 South 8th St.)

-Northeast High School (2635 North 63rd St.)

-Lincoln High School (2229 J Street)

Following the federal feeding program guidelines, the child needs to be present to pick up the meal. One meal per child will be available 11 a.m. -12:30 p.m. while supplies last.

PLEASE NOTE: On Tuesday, March 17, meals will be available beginning at 9 a.m. at all four of the elementary sites. After Tuesday, it will start at 11 a.m. again.