LPS asking for reusable bags

Lincoln Public Schools is asking for the public’s help gathering enough reusable bags for young students to get technology home in case LPS has to close due to the possible spreading of coronavirus.

LPS emphasized this does not mean the schools are closing, but that they “are just trying to be as prepared as possible.”

Students are currently on spring break but are scheduled to resume classes on Monday.

LPS released the following statement:

“As Lincoln Public Schools prepares for a possible closure in response to COVID-19, we find ourselves in immediate need of reusable bags for our second through fifth grade students to use to safely get their Chromebooks and chargers home. We need approximately 13,000+ bags. We are hoping that there are several businesses that can help us with this need.

Does your business have reusable bags that you are willing to donate for our students to use? These could be cinch bags, totes or backpacks that are at between 14 - 16 inches wide and 16 - 20 inches tall. We would need the donation dropped off by Friday, March 13, 2020.

If you are able to donate, please fill out this form and let us know how many and we will communicate with you the next steps for getting them dropped off. FORM: https://forms.gle/jdk4jTweYmeie7dp8

Thank you for helping us with this urgent request!”