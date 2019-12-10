LPS Board votes to put $290 million bond issue in voters' hands

After nearly a year long process, on Tuesday night Lincoln Public Schools board members voted to put a $290 million bond up to the voters this upcoming February.

The election will take place February 11, 2020.

Last month, the Lincoln Public Schools Finance Committee officially recommended a bond election in the amount of $290 million for new facilities.

Over the course of the fall, board members unveiled their updated 10-year plan.

The updated plan includes over $288 million in needs including new schools and updates to others.

The School Board chose the "Model A" bond issue option. The "Model A" decision, when initially proposed, would cost around $286 Million, with a 16.1 cent levy, 25-year authorization, and no tax increase.

The updated 10-year plan for the potential 2020 bond issue includes two high schools.

These schools would have core facilities comparable with current schools and would be planned to accommodate 1,000 students, with the capacity for 2,000 students in the future.

New athletic facilities would be split between the high schools. A new football, track, and baseball complex would be at the Northwest site, and a soccer and softball complex would be at the Southeast site.

In total, the two high schools would cost around $134 million.

According to the current plan, the new Northwest site would start construction around April 2020, with enrollment starting in Fall 2022. The Southeast site would start construction in April 2021, with enrollment starting in Fall 2023.

10/11 NOW just recently learned more about the two new high schools LPS says it is looking to build with the money it may receive through the bond issue.

One proposed site for a new high school is off of 70th and Saltillo Road, costing around $3.6 million to buy, while the other site is near NW 48th and Holdrege and would cost about $5.9 million.

The district says in order to build the new high schools along with many other recommendations, the $290 million bond issue would have to pass.

The plan also details a new elementary school at the Waterford site in northeast Lincoln and updates to seven middles schools, including a $32.4 million indoor air quality upgrade at Park Middle School.