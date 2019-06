The Lincoln Board of Education invites community members to contribute to the 2019-20 budget development process in a number of ways.

The community's next opportunity to join this discussion is at a budget forum at 5 p.m., Thursday, June 13, at LPS District Office, 5905 O St. Forum attendees will have the opportunity to offer feedback and ask questions.

A second budget forum is set for 7 p.m., Thursday, June 27, at Lincoln North Star High School, 5801 N. 33rd St.