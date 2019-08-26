LPS cancels annual 5th grade field trip to the Saltdogs game

Lincoln Public Schools has canceled the annual 5th grade field trip to the Saltdogs game due to weather.

The field trip was scheduled for Monday, but LPS said they closely monitored the weather, and in the interest of safety first, students will not be attending the game.

In a statement, the district said, "We know you are disappointed, we are too. Thank you for your patience, and thank you for all your planning."

Due to the necessary logistics, the district said it is unlikely the field trip will be rescheduled.