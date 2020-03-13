LPS cancels classes amid coronavirus concerns

Lincoln Public Schools has canceled classes March 16-22 amid coronavirus concerns.

On Friday, LPS will make a decision on whether to cancel school because of COVID-19.

LPS made the announcement on Friday.

Below is a full release from LPS:

Out of an abundance of caution in the interest of public health and safety, Lincoln Public Schools has decided to cancel all student classes and activities in our schools during the week of March 16-22. This includes all practices, rehearsals, and competitions being held during that time. All staff are being asked to report for duty on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday (March 16-18).

This decision allows administration and staff to make additional plans and decisions about the remainder of the school year regarding the evolving Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“We know that any decision we make greatly impacts students, staff, families and our community. This is a decision we do not take lightly,” said Steve Joel, superintendent. “With many students, staff and families returning to Lincoln after traveling during spring break, this decision allows everyone an extra week to follow the health department’s recommendations of social distancing while self-monitoring for symptoms.”

Lincoln Public Schools will provide updates on further plans for the remainder of the semester on Friday, March 20. LPS staff will continue to work with the Lincoln/Lancaster County Health Department, Nebraska Department of Education, Nebraska government officials and the City of Lincoln to determine the best course of action.

On Thursday, administrators with the district talked with Omaha area schools, UNMC, and state officials (including Gov. Ricketts), as they decide how to move forward.

Right now, Lincoln Public Schools is on Spring Break and classes were scheduled to begin again on Monday.

Lincoln Public Schools has more than 42,000 students and operates 60-plus buildings throughout Lincoln.

