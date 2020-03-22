LPS changes to weekly grab-and-go meal schedule

Lincoln Public Schools is moving to a weekly grab-and-go lunch/breakfast schedule from Nutrition Services. Every Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (or while supplies last) each child will receive five breakfasts and five lunch meals.

Weekly meal distribution will continue to be distributed weekly at these eight sites:

Belmont Elementary School – Door 8 (3425 North 14th St.)

Arnold Elementary School – Door 10 (5000 Mike Scholl Street)

Hartley Elementary School – Door 8 (730 North 33rd St.)

Calvert Elementary School – Door 7 (3709 S. 46th St.)

Clinton Elementary – Door 3 (1520 N. 29th St.)

Park Middle School – Door 5 (855 South 8th St.)

Northeast High School – Door 35 (2635 North 63rd St.)

Lincoln High School – Door 44 (2229 J Street)

Children 18 and younger are eligible for meals. The child does not need to be an LPS student. Meals are also available to persons with disabilities, ages 18 to 21, who participate in LPS programs. Children are no longer required to be present when picking up meals.

From the Food Bank of Lincoln

All Schools with LPS BackPack Program and Food Markets:

The Food Bank of Lincoln will temporarily halt all BackPack Program activity and School Food Markets. However, during the week of March 23-27, any family is welcome to pick up pre-packaged bags of food at these locations:

Wednesday, March 25: Lincoln High School, 3-3:45 p.m.

Thursday, March 26: Northeast High School, 3-3:45 p.m.

Friday, March 27: Everett Elementary, 3-3:30 p.m.

Each week the Food Bank of Lincoln will announce locations, dates and times of future distribution at schools.

For more information about accessing the Lincoln Food Bank other distribution locations visit their website.