LPS changing grab-and-go meal schedule

Starting Thursday, March 19, Lincoln Public Schools is changing the grab-and-go meal distribution schedule.

LPS said the change is in an effort to limit the amount of person-to-person contact time in our community.

On Thursday, LPS Nutrition Services will provide children grab-and-go meals for Thursday, Friday and Monday. Each child will receive three breakfasts and three lunch meals. No meals will be distributed on Friday, March 20, or Monday, March 23.

Then on Tuesday, March 24, children will receive five breakfasts and five lunch meals. The distribution of food from that day forward will be once per week - every Tuesday - during the school closure. Meals will continue to be distributed at the eight sites from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or until supplies last.

Children 18 and younger are eligible for meals. The child does not need to be an LPS student. Meals are also available to persons with disabilities, ages 18 to 21, who participate in LPS programs.

Children are no longer required to be present when picking up meals.

Meals will continue to be distributed once a week on Tuesdays at the following locations:

Belmont Elementary School (3425 North 14th St.)

Arnold Elementary School (5000 Mike Scholl Street)

Hartley Elementary School (730 North 33rd St.)

Calvert Elementary School (3709 S. 46th St.)

Clinton Elementary (1520 N. 29th St.)

Park Middle School (855 South 8th St.)

Northeast High School (2635 North 63rd St.)

Lincoln High School (2229 J Street)