LPS chick hatching unit moves online during remote learning

A highlight of the school year for Lincoln third graders is watching baby chicks grow and hatch right before their eyes, but with students not in schools teachers are getting creative.

Normally, students would watch the eggs hatch from an incubator in their classroom, instead they're turning to a 24-hour live-stream students can watch anytime.

"We thought, if they can't watch them in person, this is the next best thing," James Blake, K-13 Science Curriculum Specialist for Lincoln Public Schools said.

So for the last three weeks, the students have tuned in, watching their eggs slowing hatch into chicks.

"To see them start as a tiny cell and continue to develop, it's pretty amazing to them," Ashley Lammers, third grade teacher at Beattie Elementary School said.

It's part of the district's science curriculum, meant to teach students about embryology and development, even if it's in a much different way than normal.

"We've done school one way for at least the last 100 years, and we were asked overnight to change how we do school," Blake said.

So instead of students getting to turn the eggs and hold them in their hands, they turned to UNL's Extension Office to care for the chicks and make weekly video lessons about how the eggs are developing.

Lammers said the thought to scrap the embryology unit never even cross their minds.

"It's something students remember, you ask people what is one of the most memorable learning experiences in elementary school are and you'll have graduating students say I loved hatching chicks," Lammers said.

Not only will students remember the fun, they'll also remember the lesson, and remember that their teachers went the extra mile.

"We don't want students to remember this was a time they were tethered to their chrome books," Blake said. "We're not teaching science to teach people how to read the title of a text book, we're teaching it for them to figure out the world outside."

Lammers said she does hope to bring this year's third graders back into her classroom next year when they hatch eggs so they get a chance to see the eggs and chicks in person.