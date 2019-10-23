LPS continues to try to stop vaping in schools

Lincoln Public Schools says they are no different than many districts across the nation trying to address the problem of vaping.

Teens are using discreet devices and taking up administrative and teaching resources to try to stop the problem.

“I see it all the time,” said Melina Ortiz, a junior at Lincoln High. “It’s all around the school, classrooms, bathrooms, basically anywhere. We have a problem.”

Lincoln High School students say vaping is as normal a sight as any in schools.

“People mostly have it where nobody can see,” said Tionnie Delaney a sophomore. “People do it whenever they feel, sometimes in the classroom while people aren’t looking.”

Right now, LPS says that education is their main tool when it comes to combating vaping. As well as posting staff in areas known to be popular for the habit. They have discussed the possibility of using vape detectors in bathrooms but say as of right now they aren’t sure it would be cost effective.

“Less supervised areas I would say are some of the big challenges,” said Russ Uhing the Director of Student Services. “We increase supervision in those areas; we work to educate just to make more people aware of it.”

The district says when a device is confiscated it goes to the office and parents are alerted to come pick it up.

“Staff will say that they’ve got a number of vaping devices on a regular basis,” said Uhing. “It’s something that we are seeing an increase of and an increase in concern of.”

LPS has been working to better equip teachers with programs through School Community Intervention and Prevention or SCIP.

Those conversations start in middle school about the dangers of vaping.

“With kids their brains are still developing and so they’re not always looking into the future and they’re not always thinking well what is this going to do five years from now,” said Abbe Edgecombe a SCIP coordination for Lancaster County.

LPS is hosting an anti-vaping community event Thursday night at Lincoln Southeast High School.

Its hosted in partnership with the Lincoln and Lancaster County Health Department and the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m.

