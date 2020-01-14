LPS discusses potential for new high school

Next week, Lincoln voters will be getting a ballot in the mail for a special election.

(Source: KOLN).

The vote, a $290 million LPS bond issue.

On Tuesday, the district held a meeting for the people who would be impacted first.

That meeting was in Northwest Lincoln, where two-and-a-half years from now, there could be a new high school.

If a $290 million bond issue is passed, construction of a new high school near Northwest 48th and Holdrege would start in April.

"My oldest is 12, next year we are going to be talking about high school, if everything passes, this would open his sophomore year,” said LPS parent, Andrew Wicks.

Wicks is one of many parents 10/11 NOW spoke with who has kids in the district who would be going to the potential new high school.

But there are still questions about busing, home schools and property values that can't be answered yet.

"It's important for both me and for his younger siblings, to know whats going on, knowing what is going on for them, and that there is more coming out to this area,” said Wicks.

LPS Associate Superintendent Liz Standish led the discussion, trying to be transparent about the process.

"Getting as much information out into the community about some of the needs before the school district, the process the school district and the board followed to talk about and prioritize those needs,” said Standish.

"It's good for the community to know and it is good that LPS is making it an option for the parents and the community at large so we know what is going on and the community as a whole can move forward,” said Wicks.

Just a reminder those ballots will be mailed out to Lancaster County voters starting on the 20th and they will have to be in the hands of the Election Commissioners Office by 5 p.m. on February 11th.