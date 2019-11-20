LPS expanding Unified Sports program

Unified bowling is a huge hit in Lincoln Public Schools with more than a 100 athletes and partners competing this year.

The sport pairs students with and without intellectual disabilities and come spring the pairs will have another sport to compete in.

65 schools across Nebraska have Unified Sports, in many cases bowling is the main sport.

In 2020 LPS is expanding the program to include track as well.

Since 2016 LPS's Unified bowling program has had athletes and partners working together to compete frame by frame in practices and local meets, all the way up to state title competitions.

What started as a handful of students has turned into hundreds that compete.

“We’ve been bowling for about five weeks,” said Dakota Martin a Unified Sports athlete. “We’ve been friends since last year. I met her (his partner) in Unified P.E. and that’s how we all met and we really clicked ever since then.”

Lincoln Public Schools says that the program has produced friendships outside of just the meets and practices. Many times partners will attend birthday parties, movies and other sporting events together.

“The focus of the class is to benefit the athletes but if anything it benefits the partners just as much, if not more,” said Kate Johnson, who is Dakota Martin’s partner.

Lincoln will start in the spring with Unified track with three events the 4 by 100 relay, the 100 meter dash and the long jump.

Program coordinators say the step was natural, with many schools already having tracks on-site instead of having to bus students to a venue like they do for bowling.

“We have athletes and partners who are very interested in doing Unified Track,” said Lis Brenden and assistant Unified bowling coach. “It’s just another opportunity for the kids to be involved.”

