LPS expects $15 million - $20 million cut in state aid

Lincoln Public Schools is expecting to take a $15 to $20 million dollar hit in state aid to the district.

It is hoping the cut won’t affect teachers in the classroom, but positions are getting cut.

The cut to state aid for the next fiscal year is a little more significant than anticipated. It has to do with higher property valuations and student enrollment growth slowing down, according to LPS.

“We do need to look at reducing the positions across the district,” said Liz Standish, Associate Superintendent of Business Affairs.

Right now, LPS said the district office alone could lose 20 to 30 positions.

FOUR-YEAR LPS BUDGET BREAKDOWN

2019-2020 School Year

Total Revenue: $457,120,013

Property Taxes: $246,979,772

State Aid: $132,995,241

Special Ed Receipts: $32,650,000

Other Receipts: $44,495,000

Student Enrollment: 42,297

2018-2019 School Year

Total Revenue: $451,122,713

Property Taxes: $230,022,990

State Aid: $146,654,723

Special Ed Receipts: $32,150,000

Other Receipts: $42,295,000

Student Enrollment: 42,011

2017-2018 School Year

Total Revenue: $417,112,854

Property Taxes: $220,156,504

State Aid: $126,696,350

Special Ed Receipts: $31,000,000

Other Receipts: $39,260,000

Student Enrollment: 41,760

2016-2017 School Year

Total Revenue: $396,957227

Property Taxes: $201,342,201

State Aid: $126,425,026

Special Ed Receipts: $29,950,000

Other Receipts: $39,240,000

Student Enrollment: 40,930

After growing by 830 students between 2017 and 2018, the district has only grown by 537 students in the last two years. Between the 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 school years, state aid also dropped by about $14 million.

The Lincoln Public Schools district doesn't have a final number for other positions it'll deem as “surplus” and eliminate.

“In a system our size there are natural vacancies that occur so this process is really about bringing down the overall number of positions,” said Standish. “However, ensuring that employees have continued employment.”

The district does have what they call a surplussing program it’s used as recently as 2010.

This means they will try to offer available positions within the district to those whose positions will be eliminated.

“If a staff member is told their position is not going to carry forward into the 2020-2021 budget we would want them to know that fairly early because they would absolutely then have access to all the opportunities that are then created by vacancies,” said Standish.

Schools will come up with their plans based on the amount of cuts they may have to make. Then, they will meet with the district office who will help make the final decisions.

“Ideally we would not want it to impact the experience of a child but the reality is some of the positions that were looking at provide support for teachers so that will become more challenging going forward,” said Standish.

The model does not take into account any bills currently in the legislature, including the property tax relief bill, according to Standish. If the current property tax relief bill is passed, one Senator Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln said it could cost the district another $30 million over the first three years.

Standish said LPS does have some idea of what would happen if that will happen if it were to pass, agreeing it would likely mean even more cuts than projected right now.

