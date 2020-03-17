LPS extends cancellation of student classes and activities after March 22

Lincoln Public School extended the cancellation of student classes and activities after March 22 until further notice on Tuesday.

Below is an email which was sent to LPS staff:

Lincoln Public Schools staff,

In light of recent recommendations from our state leaders and the continued uncertainty regarding the COVID-19 virus, at approximately 5:30 p.m. today, Lincoln Public Schools will announce to families that we are canceling all student classes and activities in our schools from March 22 until further notice. As conditions and recommendations remain fluid, we will continue to monitor and evaluate our status every two weeks and communicate with families and staff.

The district will be implementing Pandemic Closure Procedures. We know there are many questions about staff and who has to report during the time that students are not in our buildings. Many of those questions will be answered following an emergency Board of Education meeting on Wednesday, March 18, at 4:30 p.m. We will be communicating with you following that meeting on Wednesday.

We understand that this decision greatly impacts our community, and specifically our students and their families. In addition to the potential financial burden, there is also the disappointment around missing out on milestone celebrations for our students. Please know that we understand your concern about not having all the answers right now. We will continue to analyze information and make decisions that are consistent with recommendations and guidelines from our state leaders and in collaboration with our educational and community partners.

To move to the alternate learning structure, we will open our Remote Learning opportunities beginning March 23. Schools will continue to communicate with families with updates on how to access the information. Please continue to check our website (lps.org) updates.

We are thankful for your patience and understanding. I am proud of how our staff and the community have come together during this time of crisis as we do our part to address the spread of the virus. During these unprecedented times it is more important now than ever that we continue to support one another.

Take care,

Dr. Steve Joel

Superintendent

