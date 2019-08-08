LPS gets ready to feed students ahead of school year

LPS is shipping in millions of pounds of food to feed the more than 42,000 students in the district that will return to school on Monday.

According to LPS, some of these orders were placed as early as November. This is because they start the bidding process early to find the right item for the right cost.

The food itself comes in several ways. It is either purchased competitively by LPS from a food company, made within the district or manufactured or from the USDA's food distribution program.

"We do a lot of student taste testing," said Edith Zumwalt, the director of nutrition services for LPS. "I go to food shows and have company reps come in and show me items and get samples of those food items."

Each meal costs LPS on average $1.25, according to Zumwalt. She said over the years the cost to buy the right food to meet federal guidelines has gone up.

