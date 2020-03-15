LPS gives details on food, Chromebook distribution for students

Lincoln Public Schools has posted updates for its students and families on how food, instructional materials and Chromebooks will be distributed to students. The District has cancelled classes and activities from March 16th-22nd. They will provide updates on any further changes to their normal schedule by Friday, March 20th.





On Chromebook/Instructional Material Distribution:





Elementary Families





You will be receiving instructions Monday morning from your school principal providing links to instructional materials for all students and about student Chromebook pick up for students grades 2-5 on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. We strongly encourage picking up the Chromebook at the times outlined by your school as it will be used for learning if the school closure continues.





Middle and High School Families





You will be receiving instructions next week from your school on how your students can access classroom instructional materials. Please have your child check their Google Classrooms and student email. Your school will inform you how to pick up your child’s Chromebook if your child has left it at school over spring break.





On Food Distribution:





Our Nutrition Services will provide a sack lunch and breakfast for any LPS student at any of the five locations beginning Monday, March 16. The sites are Belmont, Arnold and Hartley elementary schools; Park Middle School and Northeast High School. The student needs to be present to pick up the meal. One meal per student will be available between the hours of 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. while supplies last.





Schools with LPS BackPack Program:





For those families currently receiving BackPacks from the Food Bank of Lincoln, they intend to continue distribution of BackPacks on the regularly scheduled Friday afternoons. They will begin BackPack distributions according to each school’s regularly scheduled dismissal time and continue for 30 minutes.





School Food Markets:





At this time, Food Markets will temporarily take place outside the school building during the school’s regularly scheduled day and time. To simplify the distribution and increase health and safety, most of the food will come pre-bagged, except produce, bread and meat, which will be bagged onsite. Look for us to be set up in areas close to the front door of your school.





LPS Emergency Pantry:





Following our standard LPS closure policy, the LPS Emergency Pantry will NOT be open while LPS is closed. For more information about accessing the Lincoln Food Bank distribution locations visit their website: https://www.lincolnfoodbank.org/get-food/food-finder/

