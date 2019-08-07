LPS in need of bus drivers for upcoming school year

Close to four thousand LPS students use the district's buses to get to school and LPS is struggling to find drivers for this upcoming academic school year.

Over the last four years, LPS has seen an increase of more than six hundred students taking buses.

They said one of the challenges with hiring bus drivers is that it's not a full-time job but they do offer a six-hour minimum guarantee.

"It's not just an LPS issue, it's a nationwide issue with bus driver shortages," said Ryan Robley, the Director of Transportation for LPS.

Currently, only certain students are eligible to get bus service. Of the more than 42-thousand LPS students, less than 10 percent ride the bus.

At the beginning of August, LPS said they were currently trying to hire around 13 bus drivers for the upcoming school year. In the meantime, they are contracting a bus group out of Omaha to fill spaces in their routes.

A driver can make around 18 dollars an hour with benefits.

You can find job applications on the LPS website.