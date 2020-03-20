LPS launches COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund

The coronavirus is new to Lincoln, and the cancellations and work layoffs are already hitting close to home. Families are figuring out how to pay bills and watch their kids for the whole day. It's creating some financial distress for families within the Lincoln Public School district. LPS is launching its COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund.

"When you are financially vulnerable, the smallest thing can set you back for months and months and months," said Wendy Van DeLaCastro, the president of Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools.

The COVID-19 emergency response fund is meant to help families within lincoln public schools with emergency requests, like childcare, medical costs, rent or housing costs, utilities or other emergencies.

"We're really hoping that these funds will act as a band-aid," said Van DeLaCastro.

And just as COVID-19 doesn't pick and choose, neither does the fund. Said Van DeLaCastro:

"Some of these families have never reached out for assistance ever, so that's really hard for them to do. They don't know what to do, they don't know where to go."

The fund was started just days ago and has raised around $20 thousand, but that's not enough to meet demand.

"Right now we have 54 requests totaling over 42-thousand dollars," said DeLaCastro.

Payments will be made directly to the service provider for things like utilities and rent. To apply or donate, find the application for assistance here.Approval comes after a 3-5 day screening period. As it is now, there is more demand, than supply.

"The needs are outpacing the donations, so right now we need to reach out to the community, because we need help," said Van DeLaCastro. "We need help so that these vulnerable communities can stay safe and stable."

Emergency funding is nothing new to LPS, but they estimate this will be the largest scale they've ever seen. Van De La Castro estimates the aid could top out between $500,00 and a million in aid. Said Van DeLaCastro:

"When families are safe and stable, children learn. That's our priority, to make sure children have a safe productive environment to live in, so they can reach their full potential."