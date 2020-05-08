LPS librarian to be honored by Chance the Rapper

Friday night a Lincoln Public Schools librarian is being honored on a national level.

Betsey Thomas has been the librarian at Kooser Elementary School for the past two years.

Her reading videos for students have gained national attention as she continues to go above and beyond.

Friday night she will be recognized by Chance the Rapper as one of ten teachers being celebrated during The Twilight Awards.

"She spins magic where she gets kids excited about the stories that she's reading," said Dr. Christine Haeffer the director of library services for LPS. "She can lead them down a trail to choosing books that are appropriate and of high interest to them so they're spending time reading outside of school."

The award ceremony is part of a three day long celebrating featured on the rapper's Instagram pages.

Thomas will be on Friday's live stream which will start at 7 p.m.