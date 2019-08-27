LPS Board eyes bond resolution vote for November

Lincoln Public Schools took the next step with a proposed plan. One that could be a bond issue in 2020 worth up to $290 million for new schools.

(Source: Abbie Petersen)

The Superintendent Facility Advisory Committee was supposed to make its recommendations by Sept. 1, and on Tuesday's board meeting they presented their plan. This includes additions to existing schools along with new schools.

Lincoln public schools are packed and the district is growing by nearly 900 students per year. This is where SFAC recommendations come in. It outlined a plan for two new schools: two elementary and three middle schools.

As for where, the SFAC stuck to generalities for now.

"There was more of a recommendation in terms of quadrants of the city, and those would correspond to the quadrants of the city that either at this point are over capacity," said Maribel Cruz, SFAC Co-Leader.

According to the draft presented on Tuesday, there were specific sites for new elementary schools and the new kindergarten through 8th grade proposal. This included the Grandview Estate site, Waterford site and the Wilderness Hills site.

"They talked about land that the school district owns and whether that land would be a candidate for a new school based on needs for this bond issue," said Liz Standish, associate superintendent for business affairs.

The 100-person committee worked nine months to put together the recommendations, now the superintendent and the board will look them over. The biggest issue, there are $464 million in priorities but a bond would likely max out at $290 million.

"They will go through line by line and carefully determine which budget items and how they will be funded," Cruz said.

As for what's next, the board will analyze the proposals and trim the recommendation to fit the $250-290 million potential bond issue. The goal is to pass a resolution for a bond in November, then it would be up to the voters in 2020.