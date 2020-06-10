LPS now hiring bus drivers, paras for 20-21 school year

Lincoln Public Schools is now hiring bus drivers and paras for the 2020-21 school year.

LPS announced it needs to hire roughly 50 drivers and 80 paras before the start of school.

According to LPS, drivers and paras receive on-the-job, paid training, as well as up to $1000 in bonuses. Both positions offer a stable salary and great benefits - but that’s not all.

“These jobs really offer people a chance to make a positive difference in the lives of children and families.” said LPS Director of Transportation Ryan Robley. “You’ll be joining a committed team of professionals and working for a school district that not only cares about its children, but its employees, as well.”

These are two of many job opportunities with LPS for the upcoming school year. You can learn more and apply by visiting the “Job Listings” link on the front page of LPS.org