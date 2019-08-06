LPS nurses undergo training ahead of school starting

Summer is almost over for students in LPS as most kids head back to school on Monday. However, there are plenty of people already back at work making sure they have everything ready to keep kids safe.

LPS nurses have through this annual training for years, but what’s new this year is the simulation mobile unit which gives them true hands on experience.

Lincoln school nurses are basically first responders for a school.

"Our staff needs to be ready to respond in an emergency at any moment," said Wendy Rau LPS Health Services Supervisor.

Wendy Rau has been with LPS since 2005.

She says it's crucial for the nurses to go through annual training before the school year starts.

"We do everything from emergency response to putting action plans together for students that have chronic medical needs,” said Rau.

There are 75 nurses in LPS. Not every school has a full time nurse, but each high school, most of the middle schools and some of the elementary schools do according to Rau.

Those with UNMC and the simulation mobile unit say they usually train people at critical access hospitals, and it's been beneficial to train LPS nurses.

"If you have don't that recently and you're in high stress you may miss a step, and not be able to deliver that medication," said Mike Miers UNMC’s SIM-NE Lead Trainer.

The nurses see a variety of students with varying needs, but they want parents to know they are always prepared.

"We work very collaboratively with them, and our school nurses are reaching out to them to make sure we have everything in order,” said Rau.

That order would be to have a successful 2019 school year.

