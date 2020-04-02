LPS tentatively plans graduation on July 26

Lincoln Public Schools announced Thursday it is tentatively planning on holding graduation on July 26.

Below is a full release from LPS:

"Last night, Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts issued a directed health measure “all schools to operate without students in their buildings until May 31, 2020. Extracurricular activities are also canceled statewide. This restriction does not apply to school staff working in school buildings.”

While we are all disappointed we will not be able to participate in those momentous end-of-the-year celebrations, we understand that measures need to be put into place to protect the health and safety of our communities.

With this new information, we are tentatively planning to hold high school graduations on July 26, 2020. We are also working to find ways for students to safely retrieve their belongings from buildings. There are still so many questions that need to be answered as we navigate the months ahead. We will be sending you updates when they become available.

I want to make it very clear - while we do not have students in our buildings, learning will still be taking place. Lincoln Public Schools will provide education to our students using the resources we have and continue to serve all students. School is not closed, the learning environment has only shifted. It is important students stay engaged during Remote Learning so they are ready to move on to the next chapter.

Thank you for your patience and understanding during this unique and unprecedented time. This is a time for us to come together, collaborate, and build a community of support for our children. Stay home when possible, protect your loved ones and our community.

Take care, and stay safe.

Steve Joel

Superintendent"