LPS recognizes African American scholars for their achievements in 2020

The number of students enrolled in Lincoln Public Schools keeps on growing, but there's one thing that's staying the same: the district continues honoring all students. That's why a special recognition ceremony wasn't cancelled this year. Instead, it happened virtually.

These scholars are not only going above and beyond in the classroom, but they're learning to break barriers of negativity. (SOURCE: KOLN)

May 2020 marks the 10th Annual Youth Development Participate to Graduate celebration. The empowerment experience highlights African-American scholars and their achievements made throughout the year. Even though there are changes happening because of the pandemic, the coordinating team felt like this year was more important than ever.

Normally, the annual celebration would take place at Bryan College of Health Sciences. This year, it happened all on Zoom, kicking the night off with a DJ and a virtual dance party.

The night went on, recognizing and showcasing African-American LPS scholars leading in the classroom, on the field and throughout the Lincoln community.

Pete Ferguson, the youth development coordinator for LPS tells 10/11, "[It gives them] a sense of confidence [and] of accomplishment. You didn't self-doubt yourself, and you were doing great things. We often times see those stories when people come back saying, 'You were destined for greatness. I knew you were great when you were here.' So, let's recognize your greatness."

These scholars are not only going above and beyond in the classroom, but they're learning to break barriers of negativity.

One of the leading mentors of the experience is Jarell Roach. Being a father, veteran, comedian and LPS graduate himself, Roach feels like it's his duty to lead these kids in a positive direction, all while giving them a sense of hope. His main message: letting students know who they are and what they're doing is great, and they're being supported for exactly that.

"We hope that they feel like they are seen, not in the wrong kind of spotlight, but in a spotlight that says, 'We are still with you, in spite of everything that has changed. We are walking hand-in-hand. We're not jumping out in front of you, we're walking with you. We're standing with you. We're celebrating with you. We're here with you,'" says Roach.

Students acknowledged in the ceremony were nominated by the coordinating team based on things like their school attendance, great behavior and coursework achievement.

Scholars were able to check in and hear messages of encouragement from educators, coaches, and mentors, including Olympic gold medalist and world championship wrestler Jordan Burroughs.

Organizers say the goal of the empowerment experience is simple: building into dreams of future leaders for generations to come.