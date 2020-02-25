LPS releases proposed layout designs for new high schools

On Tuesday, Lincoln Public Schools released a first look at the possible layouts of the district's two new high schools.

Ahead of the LPS school board meeting on Tuesday, LPS released renderings of what the layout of the new facilities could look like.

The two new high schools are expected to be built in the northeast and southeast areas of Lincoln after a $290 million bond issue passed in early February.

The school in SE Lincoln is slated to be built at 70th and Saltillo Road, while the NE school will be constructed at NW 48th Street and West Holdrege Street.

The layout renderings show multiple athletic fields in addition to the school, which include football fields, baseball and softball fields, and soccer fields.

"We have put a lot of thought and effort into the design concepts that will be showcased on Tuesday," said Liz Standish, associate superintendent for Business Affairs. "Our team has visited schools throughout the nation, gathered input from various stakeholder groups, and done a great deal of analysis to develop preliminary designs. The design process embraces the recommendations from the High School Task Force and the Superintendent's Facility Advisory Committee."

LPS is planning to discuss the designs during its regularly scheduled school board meeting on Tuesday night.

